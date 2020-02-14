Mum-of-two with no insurance films desperate scenes inside home ruined by Storm Dennis

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:48s
This is the moment a family of four discovered Storm Dennis had left their home knee-deep in water.

Video filmed by mum-of-two Vicki Leclerc, 32, filmed at 3am on Sunday morning (February 16) shows her stranded in her home in the village of Aberdulais in Neath Port Talbot after the River Neath burst its banks.

"So we are completely stuck in our houses," says Vicki in the video filmed from outside an upstairs window on Canal Side.

"We haven’t seen one council person.

Nobody knocked on the door." Later Vicki, who lives in the property with her partner and two sons aged five and one, goes downstairs to see the damage.

"We’re going to go downstairs.

I can’t believe it.

Everything is screwed.

I don’t know how the electric is still on.

And no insurance." Video shows a sofa and chairs submerged in muddy water.

Vicki then films another video as the fire service arrive.

"They’re going to send a boat to come and get us.

And the kids, the kids are still in bed.

We’re going to all go to the [Royal British] Legion Club.

I just don’t know what’s going to happen at the moment but we’re in complete darkness." This is the second time in recent years the family home has been hit by flooding.

In 2018, Storm Callum also caused damage.

"But this time it's so much worse," she told Newsflare by telephone later on Sunday evening from a friend's house, where she was holed up.

"We can't move back in, there's thousands of pounds of damage and my car’s probably a write-off," she said.

Flooding in South Wales was widespread, spanning from Llanfoist near Abergavenny to Aberdulais, the BBC reported.
