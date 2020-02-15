Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration

Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration

Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration

President Donald Trump’s administration is sending 100 border patrol agents to 10 sanctuary cities.

A report from The New York Times said some are from an elite tactical unit, known as BORTAC.

This team normally conducts “high risk operations” along the border with violent offenders.

According to Business Insider, the move is part of a “supercharges” arrest operation in several cities.

The Associated Press reported the sending of border patrol agents to inner parts of the country as “usual.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration to deploy Border Patrol to sanctuary cities to help ICE catch illegal immigrants

The Trump administration is deploying Border Patrol agents to “sanctuary” jurisdictions across...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


CBP To Send Officers To Sanctuary Cities In Arrest Operation

CBP To Send Officers To Sanctuary Cities In Arrest OperationWatch VideoThe Trump administration is set to send Border Patrol officers to so-called sanctuary...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration [Video]Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration

President Donald Trump’s administration is sending 100 border patrol agents to 10 sanctuary cities. A report from The New York Times said some are from an elite tactical unit, known as BORTAC. This..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents [Video]Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents

Some Chicago communities are on alert after news the Trump administration is sending border patrol agents to so=called sanctuary cities like Chicago to arrest undocumented immigrants. 

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.