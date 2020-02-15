Border Agents To Be Sent To 'Sanctuary Cities' By The Trump Administration

President Donald Trump’s administration is sending 100 border patrol agents to 10 sanctuary cities.

A report from The New York Times said some are from an elite tactical unit, known as BORTAC.

This team normally conducts “high risk operations” along the border with violent offenders.

According to Business Insider, the move is part of a “supercharges” arrest operation in several cities.

The Associated Press reported the sending of border patrol agents to inner parts of the country as “usual.”