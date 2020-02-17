Global  

Travis Air Force Base In Fairfield To Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees

Travis Air Force Base In Fairfield To Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees

Travis Air Force Base In Fairfield To Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees

A plane filled with coronavirus evacuees who fled a quarantine cruise ship is just hours away from landing in the Bay Area.

They're expected to arrive at Travis Air Force Base sometime Sunday evening.

Maria Medina reports.

(2-16-2020)
