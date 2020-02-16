Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

President Donald Trump on Sunday took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR'S most prestigious race.

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the impeachment trial, Trump served as the grand marshal at the annual NASCAR event, which takes place in the electoral swing state of Florida.

After being driven a full lap in the limo before the race began, Trump delivered the opening line of "Gentlemen, start your engines" at the Daytona International Speedway before a crowd of 100,000.

He also spoke to the crowd: (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "Daytona 500 is a legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we have been hearing about for so many years.

The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world class motorsports, but NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country." Trump will now add his name to the list of other previous presidents who attended NASCAR events at the speedway including Ronald Reagan, George H.W.

Bush and George W.

Bush.