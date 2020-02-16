Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump on Sunday took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine.

Colette Luke has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

President Donald Trump on Sunday took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR'S most prestigious race.

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the impeachment trial, Trump served as the grand marshal at the annual NASCAR event, which takes place in the electoral swing state of Florida.

After being driven a full lap in the limo before the race began, Trump delivered the opening line of "Gentlemen, start your engines" at the Daytona International Speedway before a crowd of 100,000.

He also spoke to the crowd: (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "Daytona 500 is a legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we have been hearing about for so many years.

The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world class motorsports, but NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country." Trump will now add his name to the list of other previous presidents who attended NASCAR events at the speedway including Ronald Reagan, George H.W.

Bush and George W.

Bush.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race

President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in the presidential...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldTMZ.com


Trump to test racing skills, mingle with supporters at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump will test his racing skills in the political swing state of Florida on Sunday...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race https://t.co/3Cp53evD1M 3 minutes ago

schrekerman

Timothy Pfaff RT @georgebkk: Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race https://t.co/NM90hqSvlx #WorldNews https://t.co/kewKCKhXUn 4 minutes ago

Dasle1975

Elshad from Azerbaijan RT @CBSNews: WATCH: President Trump takes a lap in the presidential limousine before the start of the Daytona 500. https://t.co/P5DI1a1KYC… 4 minutes ago

paulodex

Paulo Dexheimer RT @ReutersTV: Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race https://t.co/wO4QKssydT https://t.co/gmx5GmEc6S 8 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race https://t.co/wO4QKssydT https://t.co/gmx5GmEc6S 9 minutes ago

Patrici99338384

Patricia Shaw RT @stonecold2050: Do you want to watch our idiot #IMPOTUS takes a lap in the presidential limousine before the start of the Daytona 500? I… 11 minutes ago

ThomasR27773214

Thomas Ricci Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race https://t.co/0eGFAkiUW8 12 minutes ago

CBS2Boise

CBS 2 News Trump takes Daytona 500 warmup lap in presidential limousine. https://t.co/Zzp8CX2aT7 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump takes lap of race track in The Beast [Video]Trump takes lap of race track in The Beast

Donald Trump took a ceremonial lap around the track at the Daytona 500 in Florida in the presidential limo.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:57Published

Trump Daytona 500 ad [Video]Trump Daytona 500 ad

The ad theme is the Daytona 500 race.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.