Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 1,800

Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 1,800

Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 1,800

Health officials in China say another 105 people have died from the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to nearly 1,800.

More than 2,000 new cases were also confirmed.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports
Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 1,770; total cases now over 70,500

*Beijing:* China reported 105 new deaths due to the new coronavirus on Monday, pushing the overall...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comKhaleej TimesZee NewsEurasia ReviewCBS NewsBelfast Telegraph


13th American diagnosed with coronavirus as death toll tops 1,000 in China

13th American diagnosed with coronavirus as death toll tops 1,000 in ChinaA 13th American was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday as the death toll in China topped an...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewCBS News



China says coronavirus curbs starting to work [Video]China says coronavirus curbs starting to work

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday as a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S. [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1600, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

About 380 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since February 5th because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:49Published

