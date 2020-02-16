Global  

Illness forces Elton John to cut concert short

Illness forces Elton John to cut concert short

Illness forces Elton John to cut concert short

British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland.

Ryan Brooks reports.
