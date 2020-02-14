Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Reeves > 'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume

'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume

'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume

Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

First look: Robert Pattinson as Batman revealed in short video

Matt Reeves has shared a first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in his upcoming role as Batman.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •MashableIndiaTimesMid-DayThe VergeMENAFN.comTMZ.comBollywood LifeE! Online


Batman fans swoon over Robert Pattinson in first look at costume

Batman fans swoon over Robert Pattinson in first look at costumeRobert Pattinson, best known for his roles in Harry Potter and Twilight is set to take over the role...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipMENAFN.comE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jb90703

Jeffrey Ballesteros RT @CBR: #TheBatman: Jeffrey Wright Offers First Look At The Bat Signal https://t.co/DZRS99QMOT https://t.co/3shz13vqAL 10 minutes ago

CBR

Comic Book Resources #TheBatman: Jeffrey Wright Offers First Look At The Bat Signal https://t.co/DZRS99QMOT https://t.co/3shz13vqAL 1 hour ago

thepunisher_mcu

THE PUNISHER 💀 RT @CBR: #TheBatman: Jeffrey Wright Offers First Look At The Bat Signal https://t.co/a3R4dSyB1H https://t.co/epKZTUaBwr 4 hours ago

CBR

Comic Book Resources #TheBatman: Jeffrey Wright Offers First Look At The Bat Signal https://t.co/a3R4dSyB1H https://t.co/epKZTUaBwr 18 hours ago

Arthurlee_M

Arthurlee L. Mitchell, Jr. RT @CBR: #TheBatman: Jeffrey Wright Offers First Look At The Bat Signal https://t.co/3TM55A74MS https://t.co/xtqHzHqz5t 2 days ago

CBR

Comic Book Resources #TheBatman: Jeffrey Wright Offers First Look At The Bat Signal https://t.co/3TM55A74MS https://t.co/xtqHzHqz5t 2 days ago

ReelTalkInc

Reel Talk Inc. The Batman Offers First Look at Robert Pattinson in Costume https://t.co/0AoTgLNR5A #The Batman Offers First Look… https://t.co/FS3D9L8ZEd 3 days ago

brade1991

Tomas 🇸🇰 RT @TheComicon: ‘The Batman’ Offers First Look At Dark Knight In Costume Test Video https://t.co/hmWuGD25vP https://t.co/FdReQfwAop 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Batman movie - Camera Test [Video]The Batman movie - Camera Test

The Batman movie - Camera Test Director: Matt Reeves Writers: Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Matt Reeves Stars: Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:56Published

'Indiana Jones 5' Filming This Summer, First Look at Robert Pattison as Batman & More | THR News [Video]'Indiana Jones 5' Filming This Summer, First Look at Robert Pattison as Batman & More | THR News

These are your top stories in entertainment for Friday, Feb. 14.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.