Company Behind HQ Trivia App Lays Off Workers And Dissolves 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published Company Behind HQ Trivia App Lays Off Workers And Dissolves The once-popular mobile quiz app officially shut down Friday, laying off 25 employees. After launching in 2017, the game attracted millions of players from across the world - who could win cash prizes by answering trivia questions. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports. 0

