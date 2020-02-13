Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Company Behind HQ Trivia App Lays Off Workers And Dissolves

Company Behind HQ Trivia App Lays Off Workers And Dissolves

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Company Behind HQ Trivia App Lays Off Workers And Dissolves

Company Behind HQ Trivia App Lays Off Workers And Dissolves

The once-popular mobile quiz app officially shut down Friday, laying off 25 employees.

After launching in 2017, the game attracted millions of players from across the world - who could win cash prizes by answering trivia questions.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AskWiki

Rishil Babu #Askwiki : Company Behind HQ Trivia App Lays Off Workers And Dissolves - CBS New York https://t.co/UPJwhluvjF 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wendy's worker fired for taking bath in kitchen sink [Video]Wendy's worker fired for taking bath in kitchen sink

GRENNVILLE, MICHIGAN — A worker was filmed enjoying a nice bubble bath in a sink at a Greenville Wendy's joint while other employees watched on in enjoyment. According to WXMI, a version of the now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.