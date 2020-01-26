|
Weird Experience With Man Walking in the Middle of the Street
|
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Weird Experience With Man Walking in the Middle of the Street
Occurred on February 7, 2020 / Jalan Alor, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Info from Licensor: "This stranger suddenly popped out in the middle of the road.
I don't really know what is his purpose, lying down on my car and holding up my window wipers.
Luckily he didn't break anything on my car."
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Man Carrying Couch Takes up a Lane
Occurred on September 2, 2019 / Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, New Zealand Info from Licensor: A man takes up an entire lane of traffic whilst carrying a couch. He considers himself a vehicle because he is..
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:46Published
Elephant Walks Where it Wants
Occurred on January 23, 2020 / Yekaterinburg, Russia Info from Licensor: "A circus elephant wanders around the streets in Russia."
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:41Published
|