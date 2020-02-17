Eye On Detroit - Covenant Organs

Located in Detroit, Covenant Organs is currently in its 30th year of business.

Rick Helderop started the company in 1988 after completing his Master's Degree in Organ Performance at the University of Michigan where as a student he spent time working at the school servicing its many practice organs, the Fisk organ and Hill Auditorium's famous Frieze Memorial organ.

Upon graduating, Rick spent the next few years apprenticing with technicians and organ builders from all around the country, eventually leading to the formation of his own company, Richard Helderop and Associates.