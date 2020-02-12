Global  

Maken tells Deora to leave as Congress leaders bicker over praise for AAP

Maken tells Deora to leave as Congress leaders bicker over praise for AAP |OneIndia News

Maken tells Deora to leave as Congress leaders bicker over praise for AAP |OneIndia News

CONGRESS LEADER MILIND DEORA'S TWEET PRAISING THE ARVIND KEJRIWAL GOVERNMENT ON SUNDAY DIDN'T GO DOWN WELL WITH THE FORMER DELHI CONGRESS CHIEF AJAY MAKEN WHO ADVISED DEORA TO RATHER QUIT THE PARTY IF HE INTENDS TO PROPAGATE HALF-BAKED FACTS.

MILIND DEORA HAS ALSO BEEN QUESTIONED ON TWITTER WHETHER HE IS ON HIS WAY TO JOIN ARVIND KEJRIWAL'S AAM AADMI PARTY.
