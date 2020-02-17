No one injured after massive fire breaks out at government building in Mumbai, India

A fire broke out at a governmental building in Mumbai, India on Monday (February 17).

The footage shows the blaze raging through the upper levels of the building and smoke is seen billowing out the windows.

Nearly 3,500 staffers were working in the GST Bhavan building in the Mazagon area when the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters said no one was injured or trapped.