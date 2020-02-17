Extinction Rebellion targets 'dirty' shipping fuel in dead polar bear protest

Environmental campaigners have staged a protest outside the International Maritime Organisation's headquarters in London, calling on the UN's international shipping regulator to introduce stricter rules on exhaust pollution from ships.

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion and the Ecohustler web magazine dressed up as chemists and dead polar bears, and accosted delegates attending the IMO's Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response.

The protesters hoped delegates would vote for stricter regulations on heavy fuel oil, a type of fuel widely used by shipping, which has been linked to melting polar ice.