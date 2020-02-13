Global  

The Weeknd Teases New Album 'After Hours'

The Weeknd Teases New Album 'After Hours'

The Weeknd Teases New Album 'After Hours'

After nearly 2 years, the singer announced a new album on Instagram.

Nonetheless, The Weeknd has not announced yet when 'After Hours' will be released.
The Weeknd Releases 6-Minute Title Track of New Album 'After Hours' - Stream & Read the Lyrics!

The Weeknd is releasing the title track of his highly anticipated new studio album, After Hours! The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic


The Weeknd Announces the Album Title!

The Weeknd is revealing the title of his new album! The 29-year-old musician revealed his new...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



The Weeknd announces new album 'After Hours'

The Weeknd has revealed to fans on social media that his new album will be called 'After Hours'.

The Weeknd has revealed to fans on social media that his new album will be called 'After Hours'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:46Published

