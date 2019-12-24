Bald eagle baby watch 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:46s - Published Bald eagle baby watch A bald eagle named Jackie is sitting on 2 eggs in a nest in Big Bear, California. The eagle laid the eggs in January and the eggs are expected to begin hatching today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bald eagle baby watch CALIFORNIA.MAMMA JACKIE - IS SITTING ONTWO EGGS THAT SHE LAID INJANUARY.THE BABY BIRDS ARE EXPECTED TOHATCH TODAY.ONCE THEY PECK THE INTIAL HOLEIN THE SHELL - IT COULD STILLTAKE UP TO A DAY FOR THEM TO BECOMPLETELY HATCHED.ADLIB TOSS TO JBTOSSES TO TFX PRESIDENTS DAYFEATURES A COOL MORNING IN THE40S AND 50S FOLLOWED BY ANOTHERMILD AFTERNOON IN THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources New Web Cam Installed To Watch Bald Eagles In Fox Chapel A bald eagle watch cam was installed in Fox Chapel today. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:43Published on December 24, 2019