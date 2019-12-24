Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bald eagle baby watch

Bald eagle baby watch

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Bald eagle baby watch

Bald eagle baby watch

A bald eagle named Jackie is sitting on 2 eggs in a nest in Big Bear, California.

The eagle laid the eggs in January and the eggs are expected to begin hatching today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bald eagle baby watch

CALIFORNIA.MAMMA JACKIE - IS SITTING ONTWO EGGS THAT SHE LAID INJANUARY.THE BABY BIRDS ARE EXPECTED TOHATCH TODAY.ONCE THEY PECK THE INTIAL HOLEIN THE SHELL - IT COULD STILLTAKE UP TO A DAY FOR THEM TO BECOMPLETELY HATCHED.ADLIB TOSS TO JBTOSSES TO TFX PRESIDENTS DAYFEATURES A COOL MORNING IN THE40S AND 50S FOLLOWED BY ANOTHERMILD AFTERNOON IN THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Web Cam Installed To Watch Bald Eagles In Fox Chapel [Video]New Web Cam Installed To Watch Bald Eagles In Fox Chapel

A bald eagle watch cam was installed in Fox Chapel today.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.