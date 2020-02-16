Global  

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history.

On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across Herefordshire including five severe warnings, meaning there is a risk to life.Storm Dennis battered the city and driving rain caused the River Wye to burst its banks and rise to record-breaking levels.

