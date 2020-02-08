Captains pose with T20 World Cup trophy, Lanning predicts competitive tournament

AUDIO PART AS INCOMING SHOWS: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (T20 WORLD CUP VNR - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIA CAPTAIN, MEG LANNING, SAYING: "There is no doubt that the quality of cricket over the last few years especially has increased all the time and there is a number of world class sides, and on any day, any team can win.

It's a great challenge and I think it is only a good thing for the women's game world-wide that there are a number of teams who can compete and who can win this World Cup, so it is going to be really exciting."

STORY: The women's T20 World Cup begins this week in Australia, and it could be the most competitive tournament yet according to the host's skipper Meg Lanning.

Defending champions Australia are the favourites to lift the trophy, boasting home advantage and the best women's team in world cricket.

Defending champions Australia are the favourites to lift the trophy, boasting home advantage and the best women's team in world cricket.

But England and India could push them in a competition that sees Thailand playing at the elite level for the first time.

The final takes place on March 8 at the 100,00-capacity MCG, where organisers are hoping to break attendance records for a women's sporting event.

Captains: Meg Lanning (Australia), Salma Khatun (Bangladesh), Heather Knight (England), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Bismah Maroof (Pakistan), Chamari Atapattu (Sri Lanka), Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Sornnarin Tippoch (Thailand) and Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)