Sir Elton John halts gig half way through after losing voice 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published Sir Elton John halts gig half way through after losing voice Sir Elton John stopped a gig in New Zealand half way through it after "completely" losing his voice and being diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier in the day.

Recent related news from verified sources Elton John cuts gig short with tearful on-stage announcement about his health Sir Elton John has broken down in tears and cut short a New Zealand gig to be escorted off stage by...

