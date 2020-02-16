Global  

Sir Elton John halts gig half way through after losing voice

Sir Elton John halts gig half way through after losing voice

Sir Elton John halts gig half way through after losing voice

Sir Elton John stopped a gig in New Zealand half way through it after "completely" losing his voice and being diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier in the day.
Elton John cuts gig short with tearful on-stage announcement about his health

Sir Elton John has broken down in tears and cut short a New Zealand gig to be escorted off stage by...
PinkNews - Published


Heartbreaking Moment Elton John Breaks Down As He Was Forced To Cut Short His Gig In New Zealand [Video]Heartbreaking Moment Elton John Breaks Down As He Was Forced To Cut Short His Gig In New Zealand

Heartbreaking Moment Elton John Breaks Down As He Was Forced To Cut Short His Gig In New Zealand

Duration: 01:05

Walking pneumonia prompts Elton John to cut short Auckland gig [Video]Walking pneumonia prompts Elton John to cut short Auckland gig

Sir Elton John was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand on Sunday after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

Duration: 00:44

