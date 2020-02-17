Uninvited guest hounds players in a Turkish soccer match

SHOWS: ISTANBUL, TURKEY (FEBRUARY 16, 2020) (BEIN SPORTS - MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY BEIN SPORTS, DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO, NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE, FOR NEWS PURPOSES ONLY) 1.

DOG ENTERS PITCH DURING FIRST LEAGUE MATCH BETWEEN KARAGUMRUK SPOR AND GIRESUNSPOR AND STARTS RUNNING TOWARDS THE BALL 2.

DOG CATCHING THE BALL / PLAYERS PATTING THE DOG AND TAKING THE BALL 3.

VARIOUS OF PLAYER THROWING THE BALL OFF THE FIELD / DOG CHASING THE BALL 4.

DOG PLAYING WITH BALLS 5.

KARAGUMRUK SPOR PLAYER CARRYING THE DOG OFF THE PITCH AND RUNNING BACK TO GAME STORY: A pitch invading dog earned praise for its ball skills from a live TV commentator on Sunday (February 17) after it held up play in a Turkish professional soccer match.

With fans and security personnel looking on in amusement at the stadium in Istanbul, players and the referee in the First Division game struggled to win back possession from the talented pooch.

They sent off the uninvited guest by throwing the ball off the field for it to chase - but then it returned for a second appearance just as play resumed.

Finally Zeki Yildirim, midfielder for home side Fatih Karagumruk Spor, carried the animal off the pitch.

Fatih Karagumruk Spor won the game 2-1 over visiting Giresunspor, from northeastern Turkey, in the league below the Turkey's Premier League.

(Production: Yesim Dikmen)