Avalanche Outdoor Game: Air Force Academy Blames Accidents For Traffic Pileup

Avalanche Outdoor Game: Air Force Academy Blames Accidents For Traffic Pileup

Avalanche Outdoor Game: Air Force Academy Blames Accidents For Traffic Pileup

The Air Force Academy is blaming car accidents and ill-prepared drivers for traffic jams that were so bad before and after the NHL's Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium that some fans didn't enter until the third period.
Air Force Academy blames accidents for traffic at NHL game

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado (AP) — The Air Force Academy is blaming car accidents and ill-prepared...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Thousands descend on Falcon Stadium for Avalanche outdoor game: "It can't get any better than this"

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Avalanche rookie Cale Makar was unsure of what to expect from fans on Saturday...
Denver Post - Published


Traffic chaos clouds Avs stadium series with LA Kings at Falcon Stadium

Avs fans who were expecting to have a blast during the Stadium Series against LA, at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium, instead dealt with chaos.

Avs fans who were expecting to have a blast during the Stadium Series against LA, at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium, instead dealt with chaos.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

NHL hosts Fan Fest before Stadium Game Saturday

NHL hosts Fan Fest before Stadium Game Saturday

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:38Published

