Mass floods sweep suburban Britain in Storm Dennis' wake

Mass floods sweep suburban Britain in Storm Dennis' wake

Mass floods sweep suburban Britain in Storm Dennis' wake

Streets in England and Wales look more like Venice after fierce weekend storms. British Environmental Secretary George Eustice szays over a 1,000 of his agency&apos;s staff are trying to help the devastated communities.
