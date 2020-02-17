Mass floods sweep suburban Britain in Storm Dennis' wake 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published Mass floods sweep suburban Britain in Storm Dennis' wake Streets in England and Wales look more like Venice after fierce weekend storms. British Environmental Secretary George Eustice szays over a 1,000 of his agency's staff are trying to help the devastated communities. 0

