Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish are 'best friends'

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish are 'best friends' The 'No Time To Die' hitmakers have a "really good working relationship" but the songwriter believes the secret to their successful writing partnership is their sibling bond.

Finneas told GQ Hype: Finneas told GQ Hype: Finneas told GQ Hype: And Finneas hopes his and Billie's sweep at the recent Grammy Awards will inspire other amateur songwriters.

Finneas told GQ Hype: