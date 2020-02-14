Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing' 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:25s - Published Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing' Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, said he and his fellow NBA All-Stars liked the game’s new format, after Davis sunk the game-winning free-throws for Team LeBron against Team Giannis.

