Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing'

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, said he and his fellow NBA All-Stars liked the game’s new format, after Davis sunk the game-winning free-throws for Team LeBron against Team Giannis.
