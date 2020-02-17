Global  

Legal commentator on Caroline Flack CPS decision

Legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg explains that the CPS would have considered Caroline Flack's mental state as well as the interest of domestic violence victims when considering pursuing the case to court.

Report by Etemadil.

