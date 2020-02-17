Global  

GM to Cease Operations In Australia, New Zealand, Thailand

GM to Cease Operations In Australia, New Zealand, Thailand

GM to Cease Operations In Australia, New Zealand, Thailand

GM&apos;s billion dollar restructuring plan will wind down operations in New Zealand and Australia and sell its Thai plant to China&apos;s Great Wall Motors.
