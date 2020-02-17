Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Rules UWS High-Rise Must Tear Down 20 Stories Off Top Of Building

Judge Rules UWS High-Rise Must Tear Down 20 Stories Off Top Of Building

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Judge Rules UWS High-Rise Must Tear Down 20 Stories Off Top Of Building

Judge Rules UWS High-Rise Must Tear Down 20 Stories Off Top Of Building

Community groups are claiming a victory in a building battle on the Upper West Side, after a judge ordered developers to take down several floors from a nearly completed high rise on Amsterdam Avenue.

CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hewyheff

🗽 @dafinaprel Haircut time lol https://t.co/DtX5XMU5O0 13 hours ago

Dailygems212

dailygems212 ‘Off with their floors’ say leaders after judge rules against developer of Upper West Side high rise https://t.co/4cqlGTJUrq 13 hours ago

hewyheff

🗽 @SilverInvests Sounds like it’s time for a haircut https://t.co/DtX5XMU5O0 14 hours ago

MBEGROUPNYC

MBE Code & Zoning LLC ‘Off with their floors’ say leaders after judge rules against the developer of Upper West Side high rise… https://t.co/sNg8b3X02k 14 hours ago

ywpnnn

Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name Network News News Break - ‘Off with their floors’ say leaders after judge rules against developer of Upper West Side high rise… https://t.co/f7h1L7SHL6 17 hours ago

ehp10029

EHP10029 ‘Off with their floors’ say leaders after judge rules against developer of Upper West Side high rise https://t.co/fnPsJq78bO 18 hours ago

ToddMaisel

Todd Maisel .@NYCDOB @RepJerryNadler @NYCComptroller many others, claim victory with @OliveFreud leading battle against high ri… https://t.co/jL15z2zLce 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Rules Manhattan High-Rise Must Tear Down 20 Stories Off Top Of Building [Video]Judge Rules Manhattan High-Rise Must Tear Down 20 Stories Off Top Of Building

A judge has ordered developers to take down several floors from a nearly-completed high rise on Amsterdam Avenue. CBSN New York's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:20Published

Developers May Have To Remove Several Floors Of UWS Building [Video]Developers May Have To Remove Several Floors Of UWS Building

A judge has ordered developers to take down several floors from a nearly completed high rise on Amsterdam Avenue. Opponents of the project argue the developer used a zoning loophole, cobbling together..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.