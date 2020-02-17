Judge Rules UWS High-Rise Must Tear Down 20 Stories Off Top Of Building

Community groups are claiming a victory in a building battle on the Upper West Side, after a judge ordered developers to take down several floors from a nearly completed high rise on Amsterdam Avenue.

