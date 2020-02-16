Boynton Beach couple back in U.S. after cruise ship quarantine in Japan for coronavirus

Global  

A Boynton Beach couple, who was quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan after an outbreak of the coronavirus, is now back in the U.S. at a military base in California.
Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan

Two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California...
CBS 2 - Published

Americans in Japan to trade one quarantine for another

TOKYO (AP) — Americans Cheryl and Paul Molesky are trading one coronavirus quarantine for another....
Seattle Times - Published


Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report [Video]Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report

In our Health Alert tonight, over 300 Americans were evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and flown back to the United States on U.S.-government chartered planes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:04Published

Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan [Video]Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan

More than 300 Americans taken off a cruise ship in Japan have arrived in the U.S. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

