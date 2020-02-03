Global  

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer - Netflix - February 26, 2020 - Plot synopsis: From the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F--king World comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Angsty Syd navigates high school awkwardness, family drama and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle starring Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong release date February 26, 2020 (on Netflix)
Sophia Lillis Is The 'Most Boring White Girl Ever' in 'I'm Not Okay With This' Trailer - Watch!

Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff stare up at the ceiling in the brand new trailer for Netflix’s I Am...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



ghostribs

kait i started that show I Am Not Okay With This that everyone criticized the trailer for because i have nothing else be… https://t.co/qVczUqpDpb 39 minutes ago

koolmcr

the sims: hot date I know we were all clowning on the I am not okay with this trailer but tbh that kind of twee hinting of being gay s… https://t.co/JzuVuEKBC4 1 hour ago

xdanikrickl

dani⚡️ okay, I LOVE what they’re doing with this 😍 this trailer rules! https://t.co/L6BGj1ycCX 2 hours ago

raendzel

Bros Glad I am not okay with this’ trailer fuckin reek’s of tumblr. Straight down to totally normal girl that’s completely an… https://t.co/pAjsAilA6e 2 hours ago

Actually_Tina

Actually_Dr._Tina (Still Grifting, but with a PhD) RT @TheStrxggler: @Actually_Tina Okay....but I need this trailer with Rajang's theme now. 3 hours ago

TheStrxggler

『SenorStrugglerMan』 @Actually_Tina Okay....but I need this trailer with Rajang's theme now. 3 hours ago

pablobignose

Pablo Noser RT @Capitano_Ilexux: @pablobignose Saw a short trailer... I think the movie is comedy... I no get Netflix so I go gas download. But hone… 4 hours ago

Capitano_Ilexux

Ilemona Joel Michael ™️ @pablobignose Saw a short trailer... I think the movie is comedy... I no get Netflix so I go gas download. But h… https://t.co/ALy7gC0PCU 4 hours ago


I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series I Am Not Okay with This Season 1 starring Sophia Lillis, Sofia Bryant, Wyatt Oleff and Kathleen Rose Perkins! Release Date: February 26,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:23Published

I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 [Video]I Am Not Okay With This Season 1

I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 Trailer - synopsis: From the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F--king World comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:02Published

