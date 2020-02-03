I Am Not Okay With This Trailer

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer - Netflix - February 26, 2020 - Plot synopsis: From the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F--king World comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Angsty Syd navigates high school awkwardness, family drama and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle starring Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong release date February 26, 2020 (on Netflix)