Elton John Apologizes For Cutting New Zealand Concert Short

Elton John apologized to fans for cutting his concert short in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to Reuters, the British singer lost his voice due to walking pneumonia.

John broke down in tears at the stadium where he was performing because he couldn’t sing.

He said: “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more.

I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry.” Although he warned fans from the beginning he was ill, he tried to play as much as possible.