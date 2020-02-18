Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up.

This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the contents of his highly anticipated book.

The administration has argued much of the book can't be published due to the sensitivity of the content.

Bolton is a former National Security Adviser under the Trump Administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|CHINA OUT, SOUTH KOREA OUT



Recent related news from verified sources

Bolton says he hopes book is not 'suppressed' by White House

John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, raised concern on Monday...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Bolton Hints at Further Revelations if He Overcomes White House ‘Censorship’

DURHAM, N.C. — John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump,...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book: https://t.co/Qj5qfud40K #DonaldTrump 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bolton Says He Hopes White House Doesn't 'Suppress' His Book [Video]Bolton Says He Hopes White House Doesn't 'Suppress' His Book

The White House is currently reviewing Bolton's book, which it says contains "significant amounts of classified information."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book [Video]John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke publicly for the first time since the impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.