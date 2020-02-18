Drew Carey Tweets That He Was 'Lucky' To Have Known Slain Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:24s - Published Drew Carey Tweets That He Was 'Lucky' To Have Known Slain Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick "I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey posted along with a short clip of the pair. 0

