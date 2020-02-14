Lampard questions 'confusing' VAR after Chelsea lose 2-0 to Manchester United

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard rues "confusing" VAR after 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

Lampard insisted Harry Maguire should have been sent off before he scored the second goal at Stamford Bridge.

Maguire avoided punishment for kicking Michy Batshuayi in the groin area, before the United skipper then thumped in a second-half header to seal the victory.