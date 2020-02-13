Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

