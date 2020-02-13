Global  

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is okay.

NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.
NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman in Serious Condition After Brutal Daytona 500 Crash


TIME - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Daytona 500: Newman in serious condition, injuries not life-threatening

Ryan Newman is in a "serious condition" in hospital following his final-lap accident at the NASCAR...
Autosport - Published


dorfsmith

Elisha Dorfsmith RT @DocriversHP: Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 https://t.co/qdOWDeMMu6 8 minutes ago

DocriversHP

HP_Owner Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 https://t.co/qdOWDeMMu6 9 minutes ago

knoxnews

knoxnews Daytona 500 crash: Drivers express concern after Ryan Newman suffers serious injuries https://t.co/vqlWmkacr4 15 minutes ago

MelanieChristi2

Melanie Christiansen RT @fox13: Ryan Newman suffers serious, but not life-threatening injuries following crash during Daytona 500 https://t.co/xRaeHXsFdM 21 minutes ago

memphisnews

Commercial Appeal Daytona 500 crash: Drivers express concern after Ryan Newman suffers serious injuries https://t.co/OmVLptlTyM 1 hour ago

ksprnews

ksprnews RT @kytv: Ryan Newman suffers non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona 500 crash: https://t.co/dw1whaBlX4 1 hour ago

kytv

KY3 News Ryan Newman suffers non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona 500 crash: https://t.co/dw1whaBlX4 1 hour ago

MikeOrganWriter

Mike Organ RT @tnsports: Daytona 500 crash: Drivers express concern after Ryan Newman suffers serious injuries https://t.co/vbekoGm1Pr 1 hour ago


Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500 [Video]Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500

The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 05:58Published

Man suffers serious injuries after crash in Jackson County [Video]Man suffers serious injuries after crash in Jackson County

This afternoon a motorcycle accident on Interstate 10 in Jackson County has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

