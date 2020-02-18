NCAA Baseball: #25 Ole Miss knocks off #1 Louisville

- when it comes to opening weeken- college baseball... - there's nothing that'll knock - the rust off like hosting the - nation's top-ranked team... - which is exactly how ole miss - opened up the 20-20 campaign...- against louisville.

- the 25th-ranked rebels came int- sunday's rubber match having- lost friday's opener, 7-2...- before bouncing back to get the- saturday game, 8-6.

- game 3 came down to a strike 'e- out, throw 'em out to end - louisville's ninth-inning - rally... with ole miss scoring- the - go-ahead run... in a four-run - bottom of the seventh.- plenty of bright spots followin- a dramatic 7-6 win, for the - rebs... who go into mid-week- play riding their first two-gam- winning streak, of the young- season... thanks to some of - the...- young guns.

- - "i don't think anybody really - knows who we- are yet, and really probably- including us.

I thought this wa- a good start.

Certainly - - - - what a great three games, - especially the last two.

Great,- great college baseball- games.

And i think we got out o- it besides the wins, to watch - guys perform like we- just mentioned, a couple of - young guys on the mound, a- couple of young guys- - - - at the plate.

To watch them in- this type of environment agains- a really good team, just- really proud of them."- "i think we thought we'd come i- here and- win a series this weekend, but- this just solidifies it that- we're legit.

We're going to - be dogs and we're going to be - tough to beat all season."- the diamond rebels play nine- straight home games, to start - the 20-20 season... the next on- coming tomorrow,- against arkansas state... at 4- p-m.- - and it was a great weekend all- around, for the magnolia- state... with ole miss being th- only school, out of the big - three... to lose a game.- mississippi state won all three- against wright state... while - the - southern miss pitching dominate- the first two games - of its series, versus murray- state... before pulling off a - come-from-behind victory... on- sunday.