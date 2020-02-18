Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday (February 17) that he was angry and disappointed at General Motors decision to retire the Holden brand, although not surprised.
