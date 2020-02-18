Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday (February 17) that he was angry and disappointed at General Motors decision to retire the Holden brand, although not surprised. 0

