Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund

Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund

Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he announced on Monday.

Ryan Brooks reports.
