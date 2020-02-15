Global  

Family Of Caroline Flack Ask For Privacy

The family of British television presenter Caroline Flack confirmed her death.

According to CNN, Flack died by suicide and her body was found in her East London flat.

The family asked for privacy and for the media to not contact or photograph them.

Flack hosted “Love Island” since 2015 but was let go in 2019 after charges of assaulting her boyfriend.

The host pleaded not guilty and was out on bail, awaiting trial schedule for March.
