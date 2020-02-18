Global  

Ajax '95: The Coolest Team Ever? COPA90 x Top Eleven

Ajax ’95: The Coolest Team Ever? COPA90 x Top Eleven

Ajax ’95: The Coolest Team Ever? COPA90 x Top Eleven

In collaboration with Top Eleven we look at how a young Ajax side took Europe by storm in 1995.

With a young Louis Van Gaal at the helm and a squad packed full of future icons of the game like Van Der Sar, Seedorf, Davids, Kluivert, the De Boer brothers, Rijkaard, Overmars and Kanu, the great Dutch side of the mid-90’s were a real force to be reckoned with.

Peaking in 1995 as they won the Eredivisie and Champions League without losing a game, we ask: was this the coolest team ever?
