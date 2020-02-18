Global  

British MP Debbie Abrahams questions deportation, Cong divided over move| OneIndia News

British MP Debbie Abrahams was turned back from the Delhi airport on Monday.

She claims her visa was revoked after it was granted to her.

The govt claims that she travelled on a cancelled e-visa.

Abrahams has demanded to know why she wasn't granted visa on arrival, asking was it perhaps becuase of her views on J&K.

These are the latest developments.
