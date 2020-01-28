Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ant And Dec Reveal They're Planning A Sitcom

Ant And Dec Reveal They're Planning A Sitcom

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Ant And Dec Reveal They're Planning A SitcomAnt And Dec Reveal They're Planning A Sitcom
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gdmcdowall

Greg McDowall RT @sarahparvini: “Iranians no longer believe their votes make any difference. So many are planning to stay home. And that apathy will dram… 1 hour ago

ZeFandoms

LeMarsh aka Septembr E ⁷ RT @ZeFandoms: Okay, since we've all listened to the gayness that is "Friends", here's a small "canon compliant" au: Vmin have been dating… 2 hours ago

CarmaKakes

KarmaCakes! @Bruh_Momento_E @PlayAdoptMe @blohshbill You said, and I quote, ’it doesn’t take a genius to figure this one out bu… https://t.co/NOxgTfDuOW 2 hours ago

AaronGrapenuts

Aaron @FollowThe17 If there was a cabal and people high in the government knew.... why would they need all this covert pl… https://t.co/mNMw0CYVea 6 hours ago

Rita_muus

Rita Umus @KeliraTelian I am increasingly convinced there is absolutely no way whatever reveal they're planning to do with Pa… https://t.co/b80WGiBAuj 8 hours ago

NYCWallSpider

Wall-Spider @Venturian628 I think some of the bulkiness can be tracked down to padding for the stunt actor. Hopefully it’ll loo… https://t.co/ORogMuMSox 9 hours ago

ZeFandoms

LeMarsh aka Septembr E ⁷ Okay, since we've all listened to the gayness that is "Friends", here's a small "canon compliant" au: Vmin have bee… https://t.co/6nOoaqmSiO 17 hours ago

DemoncatAloha

Aloha I told my boss, about a week ago that I’m planning my friend’s gender reveal tomorrow and I’m setting everything up… https://t.co/1hOjz5gP1p 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ant and Dec haven't agreed ITV deal yet [Video]Ant and Dec haven't agreed ITV deal yet

Ant and Dec have yet to sign a new contract with ITV but are planning to do so very soon.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published

Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott [Video]Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott

Piers Morgan claims he is boycotting the National Television Awards (NTAs) because he doesn't want to see 'This Morning' presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield win again.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.