Ant And Dec Reveal They're Planning A Sitcom

Greg McDowall RT @sarahparvini: “Iranians no longer believe their votes make any difference. So many are planning to stay home. And that apathy will dram… 1 hour ago

LeMarsh aka Septembr E ⁷ RT @ZeFandoms: Okay, since we've all listened to the gayness that is "Friends", here's a small "canon compliant" au: Vmin have been dating… 2 hours ago

KarmaCakes! @Bruh_Momento_E @PlayAdoptMe @blohshbill You said, and I quote, ’it doesn’t take a genius to figure this one out bu… https://t.co/NOxgTfDuOW 2 hours ago

Aaron @FollowThe17 If there was a cabal and people high in the government knew.... why would they need all this covert pl… https://t.co/mNMw0CYVea 6 hours ago

Rita Umus @KeliraTelian I am increasingly convinced there is absolutely no way whatever reveal they're planning to do with Pa… https://t.co/b80WGiBAuj 8 hours ago

Wall-Spider @Venturian628 I think some of the bulkiness can be tracked down to padding for the stunt actor. Hopefully it’ll loo… https://t.co/ORogMuMSox 9 hours ago

LeMarsh aka Septembr E ⁷ Okay, since we've all listened to the gayness that is "Friends", here's a small "canon compliant" au: Vmin have bee… https://t.co/6nOoaqmSiO 17 hours ago