Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Makoto Uchida > Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround

Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround

Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida says he's happy to be fired by shareholders if there's no sign of a turnaround at the Japanese automaker.

Julian Satterthwaite reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround

Nissan's new chief executive met shareholders Tuesday (February 18).

And he probably didn't enjoy it much.

After a slump in sales Makoto Uchida felt compelled to put his neck on the line: (SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) NISSAN MOTOR CEO, MAKOTO UCHIDA, SAYING: "We will make sure that we steer the company in an effective way so that it is visible to our shareholders.

I will commit to this.

If you can't see this, please fire me immediately." Uchida is Nissan's third CEO since September.

On Tuesday he had to endure heckling by restive shareholders.

They've grown unhappy as the company's stock slid to decade lows.

Nissan has faced months of turmoil following the ousting of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

Last week it revealed a big drop in sales and posted its first quarterly loss in nearly ten years.

Now the boss has a big job on his hands.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) NISSAN MOTOR CEO, MAKOTO UCHIDA, SAYING: "Regarding the brand image of Nissan, if you can give us more time.

I will continue with management and make sure you can sense we are changing on a day to day basis." Uchida didn't give any timeframe for a turnaround.

But he will have to prove to the board that he can accelerate cost-cutting and rebuild profits.

Also on the agenda: repairing the firm's partnership with France's Renault.

Shareholders will know what to do if he doesn't deliver.



Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | WATCH: Fire me if there's no turnaround - Nissan CEO

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida says he's happy to be fired by shareholders if there's no sign of a...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ACNissanSTL

AutoCenters Nissan "It was an overall good experience. The only thing that I would have liked to change was how long it took. I was th… https://t.co/69ozKQQYcw 4 days ago

greenkontractor

greenkontractor Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround... 1 week ago

collinmacheke

Collin Macheke RT @News24: WATCH: Fire me if there's no turnaround - Nissan CEO | @Fin24 https://t.co/BahaQUSNwO https://t.co/cDs83yihFp 1 week ago

News24

News24 WATCH: Fire me if there's no turnaround - Nissan CEO | @Fin24 https://t.co/BahaQUSNwO https://t.co/cDs83yihFp 1 week ago

riskinfo

Riskinfo Fin24 News https://t.co/CTuYVSSl4q | WATCH: Fire me if there's no turnaround - Nissan CEO https://t.co/1dHh9U6Hx1 1 week ago

BamboosLtd

Bamboos Consulting Bamboos Consulting presents Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround - See https://t.co/NYj6FChQgn for more 1 week ago

Fin24

Fin24 https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | WATCH: Fire me if there's no turnaround - Nissan CEO https://t.co/zzP3M6aSnp 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround [Video]Nissan CEO: Fire me if there's no turnaround

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida says he&apos;s happy to be fired by shareholders if there&apos;s no sign of a turnaround at the Japanese automaker. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Carlos Ghosn rips into Nissan and Japanese judicial system [Video]Carlos Ghosn rips into Nissan and Japanese judicial system

'I felt I was a hostage' says former automotive chief-turned-international fugitive.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.