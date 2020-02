HSBC cutting 35,000 jobs worldwide 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:30s - Published HSBC is reporting overnight that its profits dropped by 33 percent in 2019 HSBC is reporting overnight that its profits dropped by 33 percent in 2019

HSBC cutting 35,000 jobs worldwide THIS IS BREAKINGWHILE YOU WERESLEEPING.ONE OF THE REGIONSLARGEST PRIVATE-SECTOR EMPLOYERS--IS CUTTING ABOUT35-THOUSAND JOBS ASPART OF A MAJOROVERHAUL OF ITSBUSINESSOPERATIONSWORLDWIDE.HSBC REPORTINGOVERNIGHT ITSPROFITS DROPPED BY33 PERCENT IN 2019.THE LONDON-BASEDBANK HAS OFFICES INDOWNTOWN BUFFALOAND DEPEW--WHERE ABOUT 3,000PEOPLE WORWE DON'T KNOW IFANY WORKERS HEREIN WNY -- WILL BEAFFECTED.WE'LL BE WORKINGTO GET YOU ANSWERSTHROUGHOUT THEDAY.MAKE SURE YOUCHECK IN W







