Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Search for extraterrestrial intelligence > SETI and National Radio Astronomy Observatory search for extraterrestrial life

SETI and National Radio Astronomy Observatory search for extraterrestrial life

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
SETI and National Radio Astronomy Observatory search for extraterrestrial life

SETI and National Radio Astronomy Observatory search for extraterrestrial life

National Radio Astronomy Observatory will turn the Very Large Array's 27 telescopes to scan for signs of alien life in 75 percent of the night sky.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SETI and National Radio Astronomy Observatory search for extraterrestrial life




You Might Like


Tweets about this

neilfws

Neil Saunders @mndoci Possibly related to https://t.co/bQevBqkrci 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles isn't 'sending a message' with fashion choices [Video]Harry Styles isn't 'sending a message' with fashion choices

Harry Styles isn't 'sending a message' with fashion choices The 'Fine Line' hitmaker insists he is not trying to make a point with his clothing choices or painted nails and instead is just being..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Ordinary Table Salt Discovered Surrounding a Massive Young Star [Video]Ordinary Table Salt Discovered Surrounding a Massive Young Star

Someone's going a little heavy on the salt. Using ALMA, a team of scientists detected the chemical fingerprints of sodium chloride in the disk surrounding a young star for the first time.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.