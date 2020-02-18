SETI and National Radio Astronomy Observatory search for extraterrestrial life

National Radio Astronomy Observatory will turn the Very Large Array's 27 telescopes to scan for signs of alien life in 75 percent of the night sky.



Recent related videos from verified sources Harry Styles isn't 'sending a message' with fashion choices Harry Styles isn't 'sending a message' with fashion choices The 'Fine Line' hitmaker insists he is not trying to make a point with his clothing choices or painted nails and instead is just being.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:10Published 1 week ago Ordinary Table Salt Discovered Surrounding a Massive Young Star Someone's going a little heavy on the salt. Using ALMA, a team of scientists detected the chemical fingerprints of sodium chloride in the disk surrounding a young star for the first time. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:58Published 1 week ago