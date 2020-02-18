Australian PM responds to firefighter's viral tirade 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published Australian PM responds to firefighter's viral tirade Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday he was pleased that volunteer firefighter Paul Parker had not been dismissed following his viral tirade against the prime minister himself. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

