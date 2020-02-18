Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Australian PM responds to firefighter's viral tirade

Australian PM responds to firefighter's viral tirade

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Australian PM responds to firefighter's viral tirade

Australian PM responds to firefighter's viral tirade

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday he was pleased that volunteer firefighter Paul Parker had not been dismissed following his viral tirade against the prime minister himself.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian PM responds to firefighter's viral tirade [Video]Australian PM responds to firefighter's viral tirade

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday he was pleased that volunteer firefighter Paul Parker had not been dismissed following his viral tirade against the prime minister himself. Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.