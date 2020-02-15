Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler Prime Minister Boris Johnson and estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached an agreement relating to money following their separation two years ago, a family court judge in London has been told.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources UK PM Johnson and estranged wife reach financial settlement LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have...

Seattle Times - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this J Boris Johnson reaches financial agreement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler, court hears https://t.co/aAu86rqwL0 53 seconds ago Freelance Media Scotland I wonder if HS2 will be going via her garden also? Prime minister Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with… https://t.co/yGppYz8lza 6 minutes ago Manchester News MEN UK news: Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with estranged wife in divorce https://t.co/NIuEPjuFHS 8 minutes ago The Times Scotland Boris Johnson has reached a financial settlement with his estranged wife as part of their ongoing divorce proceedin… https://t.co/2EeMWKmiFW 9 minutes ago 二丫的缝衣针 RT @thetimes: Boris Johnson has reached a financial settlement with his estranged wife as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings, a fami… 13 minutes ago The Legal English School UK Prime Minister Johnson reaches financial agreement over his divorce with Marina Wheeler.… https://t.co/oWTxLiPp0o 34 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Boris Johnson reaches financial settlement with estranged wife Marina Wheeler: https://t.co/uQLiD4F7sI #London 35 minutes ago The Times Boris Johnson has reached a financial settlement with his estranged wife as part of their ongoing divorce proceedin… https://t.co/ju8kMEyyXh 38 minutes ago