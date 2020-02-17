Duchess Meghan's half-sister claims she's 'jealous' of Duchess Catherine

Duchess Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle believes she's "jealous" of Duchess Catherine and deliberately set out to ruin her birthday in January.

Naijapops #newsheadlines#newspaperreview#topstorie I've just posted a new blog: Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Claims Duchess Jealous Of Kate, Likens Disney Move To Chea… https://t.co/JfV3zXWqv3 2 hours ago