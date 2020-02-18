While turnout has normally been low in the capital, in surrounding towns and villages it is often a different story.



Tweets about this Tom Proietti RT @roccitynews: Monroe County will lose both its elections commissioners in the span of a month as it prepares for a busy election calenda… 1 day ago CITY Newspaper Monroe County will lose both its elections commissioners in the span of a month as it prepares for a busy election… https://t.co/HJQisaEiJ9 2 days ago Andy Vermaut High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/cgUeCoSnk1 2 days ago Ray S Poota High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages https://t.co/Z4Vt6vQBFy 3 days ago Noah Ross High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/BnUP4OJR25 3 days ago The Truth Is Out There High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages https://t.co/njqPAjC6bG Surely this is a waist of time 3 days ago Rouut High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages https://t.co/M7CiCFbUr6 https://t.co/M7CiCFbUr6 3 days ago Dorsa Jabbari High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages https://t.co/0q2p8Mzd4Y via @YouTube 3 days ago