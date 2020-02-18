Global  

High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages

While turnout has normally been low in the capital, in surrounding towns and villages it is often a different story.
Apathy runs high in Tehran as Iran gears up for parliament vote

As campaigning ends, voters in capital say they will boycott key poll despite officials' appeals for a big turnout.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:12

