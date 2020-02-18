Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Democratic Debate 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Democratic Debate Wednesday's event will be Bloomberg's first chance to face other presidential candidates in a debate.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Gambino RT @NBCNews: Mike Bloomberg qualifies for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate, hosted by @NBCNews, @MSNBC and the Nevada Independent… 10 seconds ago Any Poll Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg qualifies for Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas https://t.co/CZN5Thpimq 1 minute ago Faith Hall. RESIST. anti-trump RT @BudGothmog44: Poll: Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Debate, Bernie Sanders Leads Democratic Race : NPR https://t.co/QNfmgg3B6t 2 minutes ago mags#NoMoreWar#Iamthe99% RT @iskandrah: Racist, sexist, billionaire #Bloomberg qualifies for Wednesday's Las Vegas Democratic debate after @DNC changed the rules fo… 2 minutes ago FLQEZI RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Candidate Mike Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada Democratic presidential debate 2 minutes ago Alexander George RT @Amanda_Bril: #NEW Mike Bloomberg qualifies just in time for Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Nevada, after reaching 19% support in a 4t… 2 minutes ago WatsupAmericas Latest: Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Las Vegas Democratic Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC https://t.co/bTMiZ2YApQ 3 minutes ago ❌Sue Hooper❌ Poll: Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Debate, Bernie Sanders Leads Democratic Race : NPR. Anyone can ‘vault’ a.k.a.… https://t.co/dBlkeHZjNU 3 minutes ago