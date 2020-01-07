Global  

Pier 1 Files For Bankruptcy

Pier 1 Files For Bankruptcy

Pier 1 Files For Bankruptcy

The home decor retailer is already in the process of closing hundreds of stores.

DeMarco Morgan reports.
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy — in Richmond

After much anticipation, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times •Independent


Pier 1 Imports bankruptcy: Chain files for Chapter 11 as it continues closure of up to 450 stores

Pier 1 said Monday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it looks for a new...
USATODAY.com - Published


teapartybuster

Horace RT @DesignationSix: Pier 1 files for bankruptcy and closes their stores during Trumps "Greatest economy ever". 35 seconds ago

EpicLiquidation

EPIC LIQUIDATION Another Canadian Retailer GONE! Pier 1 imports closing all 67 Canadian stores as it files for bankruptcy protection… https://t.co/FUXg2YaiMh 53 seconds ago

PeterMcSherry

Peter McSherry Decorative home decor and furniture retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankrupt… https://t.co/Nw70rLiZo9 2 minutes ago

ShareScoops

Share Scoops Tell Mom: Big sales at Pier 1! The home goods store has filed for bankruptcy after initiating out-of-business sales… https://t.co/0nJPZFr5vV 5 minutes ago

PatinaDevour

Patina Devour RT @WSJmarkets: Pier 1 said it intends to conduct a bankruptcy court supervised sale process of the company and complete the sale through a… 5 minutes ago

bangordailynews

Bangor Daily News Pier 1 closing Augusta store as retailer files for bankruptcy https://t.co/Xze1Bj1e5A 5 minutes ago

MilenioStadium

Milénio Stadium Pier 1 Imports files for bankruptcy protection, will close all Canadian stores https://t.co/8aKMmMHTP2 6 minutes ago

Sitar_company

Sitar Realty Company Pier 1 Imports files for bankruptcy. https://t.co/sG08K5uLps https://t.co/l776tCcBBB 6 minutes ago


Pier 1 Files For Bankruptcy, Prepares For Sale [Video]Pier 1 Files For Bankruptcy, Prepares For Sale

Fort Worth, Texas-based home goods retailer Pier 1 has filed for bankruptcy. According to Business Insider, the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. CEO and CFO Robert Riesbeck said Pier 1 is..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published

Pier 1 has Announced It Will Close Nearly Half Its Stores [Video]Pier 1 has Announced It Will Close Nearly Half Its Stores

Pier 1 Imports has announced it will be closing nearly half of its stores reinforcing speculation that the company will file for bankruptcy.

Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:19Published

