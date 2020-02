Last day for early caucus voting in Nevada CAUCUS..THE CHAIR OF THE STATE'SDEMOCRATIC PARTY SAYS - THEYCONTINUE TO TRAIN VOLUNTEERS..AND WANT TO AVOID THE TYPE OFDELAYS SEEN DURING THE IOWACAUCUS EARLIER THIS MONTH...WE'VE DONE A LOT OF WORK HEREAND WHAT HAPPENED IN IOWA WILLNOT BE IN NEVADA.AS SOON AS WE HEARD WHAT WASHAPPENING ON THE GROUND INIOWA, WE PUT OUR HEADS DOWN ANDWE GOT TO WORK AND WE MADE SUREWE PUT TOGETHER A PROCESS ANDALLOWED FOR THE TRAINING FOROURIF YOU CAN'T MAKE IT TODAY YOUCAN VOTE DURING THE CAUCUS ONSATURDAY.PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL BE HERE INTH